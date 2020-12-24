RI State Police raises $10K+, collects hundreds of toys during annual campaign

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police collected hundreds of toys and more than $10,000 during its annual “Cops, Kids and Christmas” initiative.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, R.I. State Police raised money online and accepted bulk donations from several local companies, including CVS, Cardi’s Furniture, Hasbro, Ocean State Job Lot and Walgreens.

“We are thrilled by the outpouring of support for Kids, Cops and Christmas,” Colonel James Manni said. “We reached our fundraising goal through Facebook in less than 72 hours and our corporate partners donated wonderful gifts for us to distribute. We are truly humbled by this overwhelming generosity, particularly at this very difficult time.”

All of the donations are being distributed to community organizations across the state.

“We hope that these efforts will help ease the stress for families that are struggling,” Captain Kenneth Jones of the Community, Diversity and Equity Unit said. “This pandemic has changed so many things for kids this year and we appreciate the opportunity to brighten their holidays.”

