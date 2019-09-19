Live Now /
RI State Police present donations to families with kids battling cancer

Courtesy of RI State Police

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five families, who all have children battling cancer, received donations from the Rhode Island State Police Thursday.

Courtesy of RI State Police

State Police presented each family with a check for $5,000 to help offset medical expenses.

Emerson Lucier, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia, was one of the children whose families benefited from the donation.

Six troopers raised the money by running in the Boston Marathon back in April on behalf of “Cops for Kids with Cancer.”

State Police said the troopers have raised more than $20,000 for the charity this year.

It is the 18th year the troopers have participated in the Boston Marathon and the seventh year they’ve done so as a fundraiser for the “Cops for Kids with Cancer” program.

