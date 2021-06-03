RI nonprofit honors local heroes of pandemic

Community
Posted: / Updated:

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A dozen Rhode Islanders were recognized Thursday night for going above and beyond for others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 Hero Award Gala took place at the Greenwich Odeum. 12 News Now This Morning anchors Danielle North and Patrick Little emceed the event.

The gala was hosted by local nonprofit TLC 4 LTC, whose president, Pam Bibeault, was a finalist in our “Remarkable Women” series back in March.

TLC 4 LTC also hosts an annual lip sync battle at Twin River Casino as a fundraising event.

