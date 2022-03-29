PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Milk is one of the most highly requested items at food pantries, but it’s a kitchen staple many never think to donate.

Due to the challenge of refrigerating milk, food pantries don’t have enough storage for the individuals they serve. Now, New England-based Garelick Farms has decided to do something about it.

Tuesday morning, Garelick farms will donate 100,000 shelf-stable “Giving Cow” milk cartons to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The cartons will be distributed through its food pantries, meal sites and shelters, youth programs, and senior centers, which help a total of 54,000 struggling Rhode Islanders each month.

Giving Cow cartons have a shelf life of up to 12 months, compared to fresh milk which has a shelf life of only 20 days.

The milk is produced by the Dairy Farmers of America and distributed through local companies, like Garelick Farms.

The delivery is expected to take place at 10 a.m.