EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 40 businesses in Rhode Island’s farming and fishing industries will be getting some financial support.

Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced Tuesday that more than $700,000 in grants will be awarded through the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA).

Officials said the program helps local businesses grow and strengthens the state’s food system.

“LASA is a pillar of our food strategy through which Rhode Island is investing to provide consistent access to safe, healthy, affordable food and to give a foothold to small businesses in the green economy,” McKee said.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which runs LASA, has been making an effort to support farmers and fishers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and connect them with food-insecure communities.

“I applaud the commitment, partnership, and funding that have resulted in a program that addresses food and economic inequities and fosters a sense of social interconnectedness,” Matos added.

Here are the businesses that received grants:

Business Grant Amount African Alliance of RI $19,600 Basil Farm $20,000 Blue Acres Aquaculture $15,000 Bramblenook Farm $19,997 Charlotte’s Farm $20,000 Cluck and Trowel $10,014 Commercial Fisheries Center of RI $20,000 Cranston Health Equity Zone $20,000 Cucumber Hill Farm $20,000 Daily Farm $20,000 Earth Care Farm $10,000 Endless Farm $14,050 Fresh Harvest Kitchen $20,000 Great Salt Pond Oyster Co. $7,000 Greenleaf Farm $20,000 Hard Pressed Cider Co. $20,000 Hawk and Handsaw Farm LLC $16,148 Hope’s Harvest $20,000 Informal Cooperative of Farmers $20,000 Land and Sea Together $20,000 Little Rhody Bee Keeping LLC $12,432 Long Lane Farm $19,971 New England Grassfed LLC $14,281 North Star Shellfish Co. $20,000 Phillip Yang Farm $13,350 RI Food Policy Council $20,000 RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative $28,982 RI Shellfisherman’s Association $5,331 Rocky Rhode Island Oyster Co. $13,500 Saltbox Sea Farm $20,000 Saunderstown Garlic Farm $19,238 Serendipity Farm $4,507 Southside Community Land Trust $20,000 Sweet Fern Farm $3,105 Sweet Pea Farm $20,000 Teo’s Products $20,000 The Farm LLC $20,000 Tiverton Farmers’ Market $18,811 Twin Shellfishermen $20,000 Water Way Farm $11,643 Wilson Community Farm $20,000 Wellspring Apothecary $3,040

McKee said he’s proposed another $700,000 in LASA funding in his FY24 budget.