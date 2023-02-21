EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More than 40 businesses in Rhode Island’s farming and fishing industries will be getting some financial support.
Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos announced Tuesday that more than $700,000 in grants will be awarded through the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA).
Officials said the program helps local businesses grow and strengthens the state’s food system.
“LASA is a pillar of our food strategy through which Rhode Island is investing to provide consistent access to safe, healthy, affordable food and to give a foothold to small businesses in the green economy,” McKee said.
The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM), which runs LASA, has been making an effort to support farmers and fishers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color, and connect them with food-insecure communities.
“I applaud the commitment, partnership, and funding that have resulted in a program that addresses food and economic inequities and fosters a sense of social interconnectedness,” Matos added.
Here are the businesses that received grants:
|Business
|Grant Amount
|African Alliance of RI
|$19,600
|Basil Farm
|$20,000
|Blue Acres Aquaculture
|$15,000
|Bramblenook Farm
|$19,997
|Charlotte’s Farm
|$20,000
|Cluck and Trowel
|$10,014
|Commercial Fisheries Center of RI
|$20,000
|Cranston Health Equity Zone
|$20,000
|Cucumber Hill Farm
|$20,000
|Daily Farm
|$20,000
|Earth Care Farm
|$10,000
|Endless Farm
|$14,050
|Fresh Harvest Kitchen
|$20,000
|Great Salt Pond Oyster Co.
|$7,000
|Greenleaf Farm
|$20,000
|Hard Pressed Cider Co.
|$20,000
|Hawk and Handsaw Farm LLC
|$16,148
|Hope’s Harvest
|$20,000
|Informal Cooperative of Farmers
|$20,000
|Land and Sea Together
|$20,000
|Little Rhody Bee Keeping LLC
|$12,432
|Long Lane Farm
|$19,971
|New England Grassfed LLC
|$14,281
|North Star Shellfish Co.
|$20,000
|Phillip Yang Farm
|$13,350
|RI Food Policy Council
|$20,000
|RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative
|$28,982
|RI Shellfisherman’s Association
|$5,331
|Rocky Rhode Island Oyster Co.
|$13,500
|Saltbox Sea Farm
|$20,000
|Saunderstown Garlic Farm
|$19,238
|Serendipity Farm
|$4,507
|Southside Community Land Trust
|$20,000
|Sweet Fern Farm
|$3,105
|Sweet Pea Farm
|$20,000
|Teo’s Products
|$20,000
|The Farm LLC
|$20,000
|Tiverton Farmers’ Market
|$18,811
|Twin Shellfishermen
|$20,000
|Water Way Farm
|$11,643
|Wilson Community Farm
|$20,000
|Wellspring Apothecary
|$3,040
McKee said he’s proposed another $700,000 in LASA funding in his FY24 budget.