PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is urging Southern New Englanders to give blood after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.

Donations are needed both locally and “in anticipation of humanitarian efforts that will be necessary to support our southern neighbors,” the RIBC explained.

“Southern New Englanders are known to rally to help each other. We are now calling on them again in our efforts to help Florida and that region impacted by the storm,” the RIBC’s Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick said.

On Tuesday, Hurricane Ian made landfall along the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm.

The donations are essential to maintaining a stable supply of blood and platelets in impacted regions, according to the RIBC, which can help save lives and meet patient needs.

Officials say blood collection in organizations nationwide only had an average of 1-2 days’ supply heading into the storm.

Appointments can be made online or by calling (401) 453-8383.