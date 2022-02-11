PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — United Way of Rhode Island’s 211 center received 263,347 calls in 2021, which was the most calls in the 15 years of operation.

Some of the top needs from Rhode Islanders included requests for help with housing, food, and health information.

United Way said there were a total of 351,070 requests.

Here’s a look at how the numbers break down:

Health information: 127,509 requests

Food: 114,168 requests

Housing: 109,393 requests

Typically, when trained specialists speak with callers and gather more information, United Way said other additional needs are revealed.

The nonprofit has led 211 in Rhode Island since 2007 and they’ve used the week to “elevate visibility” for 211 in the state. In fact, Feb. 11 is considered “National 211 Day” across the country.

“Over its 15 years serving our state, 211 has become an essential resource for our neighbors and our communities, with Rhode Islanders knowing we are there for them at any given moment,” said Cortney Nicolato, United Way of RI’s president and CEO.

United Way’s 211 is accessible to Rhode Islanders 24/7, 365 days a year. The nonprofit said that its 2021 volume equates to an average of 721 calls handled daily. Locally, 211 is available in more than 100 languages.

In addition to 211 serving the state with everyday needs, the program also plays an important role during storms and emergencies as part of a partnership with R.I. Emergency Management Agency.

United Way’s 211 has also played a role during the pandemic. The program has scheduled tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations and served as the “Quarantine and Isolation Resource Center.”