Rhode Island on display Tuesday at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — More than a dozen Rhode Island-based vendors are making the trip up and over to central Massachusetts for the region’s biggest fair on Tuesday.

September 17 is designated Rhode Island Day at The Big E, officially known as the Eastern States Exposition.

The fair hosts each state’s representative vendors in a replica of a capitol building.

A parade of Rhode Island high school marching bands will cap off the day’s festivities.

According to the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s Brian Hodge, the Ocean State vendors confirmed for this year are as follows: Blount Clam Shack, Rhode Island Brewers Guild, Del’s Lemonade, Roger Williams Park Zoo, Tavolo Wine Bar, Rail Explorers, Warwick Ice Cream Company, Friskie Fries, Frog and Toad, Lady Ann Candies, Broken Gear – Putting Veterans To Work, Lovecraft Arts and Sciences, My Little Town, National Gold and Diamond, New Harvest Coffee, Newport Sock Exchange, Southeast Light Delights, and Bad Dog Tools.

This year’s Big E runs through September 29.