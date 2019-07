EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal League brought us Vader.

This 2-year-old mix is great with kids and would make a wonderful addition to any family.

Vader is very playful, but can get a bit rambunctious at times.

He loves to run, go for walks, and play with tennis balls.

If you’re interested in meeting Vader or any other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.com or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.