Rescue a Pet: Tyga

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Tyga.

It’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month and this 8-year-old is looking to settle into a nice, quiet home.

The shelter says Tyga is relaxed and just needs some space and attention. He’s a bit of a chaser so a home with cats might not be the best fit, but he does well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in meeting Tyga or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.