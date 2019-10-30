Rescue a Pet: Tiger

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought in Tiger.

This 8-year-old dog is a man on the move, bringing boundless energy. He has a very gentle side too, and can crave attention.

PARL says Tiger loves chasing tennis balls, but if your home already has a pet in residence, it would be better if you had another dog rather than a cat.

If you’re interested in meeting Tiger or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.