Rescue a Pet: Squiddy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Squiddy.

The ferret was found as a stray so the shelter estimated he is 5 years old based on his body condition. He is a very social guy, good in health and would make a good pet for anybody, PARL said.

PARL says ferrets, like Squiddy, eat special pellet food, similar to cat food and they enjoy treats you can buy as well.

If you’re interested in meeting Squiddy or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.