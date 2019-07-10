Rescue a Pet: Sonata

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Sonata.

The 9-month-old mini rex bunny is looking for a loving home. She is great with children and other animals.

Although bunnies are typically nervous, Sonata is very calm and loves being around people.

Sonata will be ready for adoption within the next few days, once she is spayed.

If you’re interested in meeting Sonata ​​​​​or any of the other animals at PARL, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.