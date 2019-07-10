Rescue a Pet: Sonata

Rescue a Pet

by: Lauren Amaral

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Sonata.

The 9-month-old mini rex bunny is looking for a loving home. She is great with children and other animals.

Although bunnies are typically nervous, Sonata is very calm and loves being around people.

Sonata will be ready for adoption within the next few days, once she is spayed.

If you’re interested in meeting Sonata ​​​​​or any of the other animals at PARL, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams

Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring
Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community