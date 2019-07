EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Simba.

This 7-year-old boxer mix loves hanging out and snuggling with people.

Simba is good around other dogs, according to PARL, but he should be in a home where he is the only pet.

If you’re interested in meeting Simba or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.