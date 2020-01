EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Pepe.

Pepe is one of nine male, 4-month-old mice. PARL says he’s pretty social and fine with being handled.

The best part — there’s no adoption fee for Pepe and his brothers!

If you’re interested in meeting any of the animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.