Rescue a Pet: Papa

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Papa.

It’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month and this 10-year-old mixed breed is looking for a loving home along with his 4-year-old daughter Ruby. They could go to separate families but PARL is hoping to keep them together.

Both are very social and love attention. Papa is pretty laid back while Ruby is more high-energy.

Plus – a sponsor has put up the money for their adoption fees!

If you’re interested in meeting Papa and Ruby or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.

