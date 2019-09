EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Olaf.

The 5-year-old came to the shelter as a stray. He’s a sweetheart who loves to play and go for walks, and he’s very healthy.

PARL says Olaf would do best in a home with smaller, docile dogs and older children.

If you’re interested in meeting Olaf or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.