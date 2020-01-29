Rescue a Pet: Moonlight

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Moonlight.

The 2-year-old guinea pig has been at the shelter for four months. PARL says he originally came in with another guinea pig but they were separated because they didn’t get along.

Moonlight is a social, outgoing pet who likes to be held, according to PARL.

Plus, since he’s been around for a little while — there’s no adoption fee!

If you’re interested in meeting Moonlight or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.