Rescue a Pet: Max

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Max.

The 12-year-old cat is very social, loves to be held, and has a good history of living with children, dogs, and other cats, according to PARL.

The shelter said cats can live to be in their early 20s and since Max doesn’t have any underlying health issues, they believe he’s got a lot of living left to do.

If you’re interested in meeting Max or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.