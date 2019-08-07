Rescue a Pet: Lyssa

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Lyssa.

Lyssa is a 1-year-old cat who loves to be held. She arrived at the shelter pregnant and recently had a litter of five kittens.

Lyssa is a friendly and sweet girl who gets along well with other cats, according to PARL. She has been in foster care since April and will be available for adoption next week.

If you’re interested in meeting Lyssa or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.