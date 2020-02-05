Rescue a Pet: Lucy

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Lucy.

The 5-year-old chihuahua is recovering from surgery and will have to wear a cone on her head until her stitches heal. PARL says she had a tumor removed which, thankfully, was benign, and she’s in good health otherwise.

Lucy likes to be held, according to the shelter, and would probably do best in a home where she has all the attention to herself, especially since she’s afraid of cats.

If you’re interested in meeting Lucy or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.