EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Julian.

The 2-year-old was found as a stray. The shelter says he’s high-energy and really fun, so he would probably benefit going to a home with another active dog to play with.

Julian is smart but could use some work on his basic obedience, according to PARL.

If you’re interested in meeting Julian or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.