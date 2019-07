EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Jake.

The 13-year-old miniature pinscher is very friendly and looking for a family to love.

Jake is great with children and other pets, and has a lot of energy for his age! Despite being blind, he would make a great addition to any home.

If you’re interested in meeting Jake or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.