Rescue a Pet: Daffodil

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Daffodil.

The 11-year-old chihuahua is a real sweetheart and easygoing. PARL says it would probably be best if she was the only dog in the home but she could do well with cats and older children.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the shelter will be holding its 30th Annual Pet Walk at Roger Williams Park’s Temple to Music.

If you’re interested in meeting Daffodil or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.