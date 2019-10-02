Rescue a Pet: Daffodil

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Daffodil.

The 10-year-old is looking for a cozy home to spend her retirement years.

The shelter says she can be a bit temperamental but she’s all bark and no bite. She may do well with cats and older children but should be the only dog in the house.

If you’re interested in meeting Daffodil or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.