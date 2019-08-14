Rescue a Pet: Becky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Becky.

Becky is an 8-year-old, playful dog who loves treats and belly rubs. She is very smart and knows a few tricks such as “sit” and “paw.”

The shelter recommends that Becky does not go home with young children or small dogs because of her high energy. She was a stray and has some skin issues that can be easily treated with medication, according to PARL.

If you’re interested in meeting Becky or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.