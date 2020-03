EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Bear.

Bear is a 2-year-old guinea pig who loves to be held.

He and another guinea pig, Mouse, are PARL Pals — meaning they’ve formed a special bond and the shelter would like to see them go home together. It also means their adoption fees are a two-for-one deal!

If you’re interested in meeting Bear or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.