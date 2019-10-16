Rescue a Pet: Axel

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Axel.

The 1-year-old pit bull recently arrived at the shelter with a couple of other dogs from the Houston area.

PARL says Axel is really friendly but can be exciteable so he would probably do best in a calmer household. He could potentially live with another dog as long as the other dog is well-behaved.

If you’re interested in meeting Axel or any of the other animals at the shelter, you can contact them through PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.