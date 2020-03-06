Remarkable Women winner: Dr. Yvonne Heredia

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is International Women’s Month and to celebrate, Nexstar Media and WPRI 12 have recognized four local Remarkable Women who have made significant contributions to their communities.

Dr. Yvonne Heredia, Aimee Mandeville, Tammy David, and Gail Alofsin were nominated by community members for going above and beyond in their personal lives and beyond. Each woman possesses unique qualities and accomplishments that have made a significant impact.

Congratulations to our winner: Dr. Yvonne Heredia!

Dr. Heredia experienced a difficult upbringing. Overcoming homelessness and domestic violence, she became a role model instead of a statistic. Putting herself through school, she first earned a GED then went on to nursing school, completed a master’s program, and ultimately earned her doctorate, all while raising a family.

Dr. Heredia now works for Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, and in her free time teaches the homeless about heart health and life skills at local shelters.

As our local winner, Dr. Heredia will travel to New York City and be in the audience of the Mel Robbins Show on Wednesday, March 18. The national winner will be featured and announced on Mel’s show.

Furthermore, all local finalists will enjoy a special reception where Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker.

Congratulations to all the women who were nominated!