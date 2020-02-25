Remarkable Women finalist: Tammy David

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In advance of International Women’s Month, Nexstar Media is honoring the Remarkable Women in our lives and their contributions to the community.
People across the country submitted nominations and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists have been chosen.
Our third finalist is Tammy David, a school resource officer in East Providence who’s very involved in the community as well as Special Olympics Rhode Island. Here’s what was said about her:
“Tammy David is the most remarkable woman I know. She became an East Providence police officer when she was in her 20s. Tammy always achieves what she sets her mind to and that is one of the many reasons she is remarkable. As a police officer, she is devoted to serving her community in many capacities. She is very involved in community policing and loves to spend time with the kids in her community. She is currently the School Resource Officer at the middle school in East Providence. As an SRO, she is highly respected by the youth and the adults for always doing the right thing and leading by example. The other most important way that she is involved in the community, and has also made a lasting impact on her family and friends, is her leadership in the Special Olympics community. Tammy has been recognized nationally for all of the work that she has done for Special Olympics in RI. The meaningful work that she does for this cause is due to the support that she gives her son, who has Down syndrome. Tammy leads by example and has always put her family first. She encourages her family to participate in outdoor activities and challenges her son to be his best. Through her leadership, her family and friends became more involved in supporting children with special needs. Her daughter is now attending college to become a physical therapist to work with children with special needs. In the time that she wasn’t busy, she went to school at night and earned her college degree from Roger Williams University! Tammy is a loving, caring and passionate person. She is always ready to help another person out and needs to be reminded to take time for herself. She is a strong remarkable woman and we are lucky to have her in our lives.”