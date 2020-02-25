Remarkable Women finalist: Tammy David

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In advance of International Women’s Month, Nexstar Media is honoring the Remarkable Women in our lives and their contributions to the community.

People across the country submitted nominations and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists have been chosen.

Our third finalist is Tammy David, a school resource officer in East Providence who’s very involved in the community as well as Special Olympics Rhode Island. Here’s what was said about her: