Remarkable Women finalist: Dr. Yvonne Heredia

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In advance of International Women’s Month, Nexstar Media is honoring the Remarkable Women in our lives and their contributions to the community.

People across the country submitted nominations and out of the dozens of local nominees, four finalists have been chosen.

Our first is Dr. Yvonne Heredia, who was nominated by her daughter.

Here’s what Darshay Watson had to say about her mother:

“My mother is beyond remarkable. She is exceptional, spiritual and an overall great role model. She volunteers for many committees, boards and community activities. My mother was a teen mother and as a young adult became homeless with several small children living on the streets in Providence, she survived domestic violence and sexual assault. Instead of becoming a statistic she became a role model and gives back to the community. She teaches the homeless about heart health at the homeless shelters as well as she teaches young teens life skills. My mother never stops giving back she is adopting my nephew who was in state custody. This woman, my mother is incredible. Just Google her. Dr. Yvonne Heredia.”

Every Tuesday morning for the next four weeks, Eyewitness News This Morning and The Rhode Show will be joined live by one of our local finalists before a winner is announced on Friday, March 6.