Q&A: World Autism Awareness Day and the Autism Project

Hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes, and communities around the world come together on April 2 to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them, according to Autism Speaks.

Executive Director of the Autism Project Joanne Quinn joined 12 News virtually Friday morning to talk about supporting families and those living with autism here in Rhode Island.

