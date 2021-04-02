Q&A: World Autism Awareness Day and the Autism Project

Community

by: 12 News

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — World Autism Awareness Day is April 2.

Hundreds of thousands of landmarks, buildings, homes, and communities around the world come together on April 2 to Light It Up Blue in recognition of people with autism and those who love and support them, according to Autism Speaks.

Executive Director of the Autism Project Joanne Quinn joined 12 News virtually Friday morning to talk about supporting families and those living with autism here in Rhode Island.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Providence

