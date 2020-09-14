PPAC, 12 News to host Blood Drive on Oct. 8

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and 12 News, in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center, are hosting a community blood drive on Oct. 8.

The blood drive will be located at PPAC’s Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PPAC and 12 News invite those who are interested in donating, to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts.

“We are thrilled to be working with PPAC and WPRI 12 on this blood drive to support the Blood

Center,” Account Manager at the Rhode Island Blood Center Glenn Halvarson said. “Blood donation

helps saves lives. In fact, donated blood is needed every two seconds to help a wide variety of people in medical situations. Thank you, PPAC and WPRI 12, for supporting the Blood Center and the

community.”

Free parking will be available on the Page Street side of the theatre and blood donors will receive a thank you gift courtesy of Boscov’s at providence Place Mall.

“The need for blood donation is great in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” PPAC President and CEO J.L. “Lynn” Singleton said. “PPAC is pleased to support the Rhode Island Blood Center by hosting this

blood drive in our Grand Lobby.”

“WPRI 12 is deeply committed to ‘giving back’ to the community. Now, more than ever, is an essential time to give back and help,” Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12 Patrick Wholey added. “We are pleased to partner with PPAC on this community service project.”