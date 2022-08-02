(WPRI) — Tuesday marks National Night Out, an annual campaign aimed at building trust between the public and law enforcement that began in 1984.
Community members are urged to join their local police officers to enjoy food, demonstrations, fetivities and music.
“National Night Out is an exciting tradition in many communities, providing an opportunity for police officers and community members to build positive relationships and get to know one another,” said Sidney M. Wordell, R.I. Police Chiefs Association Executive Director. “We hope all of the participating departments and attendees have a great event.”
The following police departments across Southern New England are participating:
- Central Falls: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jenks Park
- Cranston: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garden City Center
- East Greenwich: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Academy Field
- East Providence: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Robert Rock Senior Center
- Foxboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Foxboro Common
- Lincoln: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manville Park
- Narragansett: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hazard School —153 School Street, Wakefield
- New Bedford: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alfred J. Gomes School
- North Providence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Governor Notte Park
- Pawtucket: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Payne Park
- Portsmouth: 7 p.m. at Sandy Point Beach
- Seekonk: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Seekonk Public Safety Building
- South Kingstown: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hazard School — 153 School Street, Wakefield
- Warwick: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Rocky Point Park
- Woonsocket: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park
Additionally, the Newport Police Department will host its National Night Out event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Easton’s Beach.