(WPRI) — Tuesday marks National Night Out, an annual campaign aimed at building trust between the public and law enforcement that began in 1984.

Community members are urged to join their local police officers to enjoy food, demonstrations, fetivities and music.

“National Night Out is an exciting tradition in many communities, providing an opportunity for police officers and community members to build positive relationships and get to know one another,” said Sidney M. Wordell, R.I. Police Chiefs Association Executive Director. “We hope all of the participating departments and attendees have a great event.”

The following police departments across Southern New England are participating:

Central Falls: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jenks Park

Cranston: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Garden City Center

East Greenwich: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Academy Field

East Providence: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Robert Rock Senior Center

Foxboro: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Foxboro Common

Lincoln: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manville Park

Narragansett: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hazard School —153 School Street, Wakefield

New Bedford: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Alfred J. Gomes School

North Providence: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Governor Notte Park

Pawtucket: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Payne Park

Portsmouth: 7 p.m. at Sandy Point Beach

Seekonk: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Seekonk Public Safety Building

South Kingstown: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hazard School — 153 School Street, Wakefield

Warwick: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Rocky Point Park

Woonsocket: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the World War II Veterans Memorial Park

Additionally, the Newport Police Department will host its National Night Out event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Easton’s Beach.