BOSTON (WPRI) — A puppy who was homeless in Boston has healed up in time for the holidays and is now looking for his forever family.

Bob, a 9-month-old pit bull terrier, was brought to MSCPA-Angell in mid-November after his owner gave him over to Boston Animal Control.

Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s director of adoption centers and programs, said the shelter could tell something was wrong with Bob, but they weren’t sure what it was at first.

“Bob’s previous owner mentioned that he had some kind of protrusion on his flank, but we couldn’t find anything when he first came to us,” Keiley recalled. “After a couple weeks, it became clear Bob was in pain, but we weren’t sure why, so we brought him to Angell for imaging.”

Bob, the 9-month-old pit bull terrier (Photo: MSPCA-Angell)

Bob, the 9-month-old pit bull terrier (Photo: MSPCA-Angell)

Bob, the 9-month-old pit bull terrier (Photo: MSPCA-Angell)

The wooden skewer removed from Bob (Photo: MSPCA-Angell)

The procedure revealed a wooden skewer had pierced his stomach. MSPCA-Angell believes Bob ate the cooking utensil, potentially months earlier.

“But there are rare instances like this one where something small and sharp pierces the stomach wall, but the stomach wall then heals on its own, making the problem much harder to detect,” Keiley explained.

The skewer has since been surgically removed and Bob has made a full recovery.

Anyone who’s interested in adopting Bob can fill out this form.

Visit MSPCA-Angell’s website to learn more about pet care or make a donation.