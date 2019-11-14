PawSox provide 4 middle schoolers with $10K scholarships

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox have completed their year-long “50 Acts of Kindness” by doubling the number of local middle-schoolers who will receive college scholarships.

This is the fourth year the PawSox have awarded scholarships.

“We recognize that it is challenging for middle schoolers to dream of a full college education,” PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “We seek to help students believe that if they do well in school and in the community, their dreams are not only valid but funded.”

Four middle-schoolers from Pawtucket, Woonsocket, Central Falls and Providence will each receive $10,000 for tuition and books:

Haylee McManus, Lyman B. Goff Middle School in Pawtucket

Enzo Monteiro Fernandes, Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls

Eli Adams, West Broadway Middle School in Providence

Edwin Tomy, Woonsocket Middle School at Hamlet

“We chose middle schoolers in hopes that we can reach them before they confront the dangerous temptations of adolescent life,” Steinberg said. “We believe that education is the equalizer in American society.”

The students were presented with their scholarships in front of 100 elementary school students during a Thanksgiving Luncheon at the PawSox Clubhouse.

The “50 Acts of Kindness” is a year-long series of initiatives celebrating Rhode Island as the PawSox celebrate 50 years in the Ocean State and being affiliated with the Boston Red Sox.