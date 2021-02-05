National Wear Red Day brings attention to heart disease in women

Courtesy of the American Heart Association

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Heart Association called on people everywhere to “wear red and give” on Friday to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.

The disease is the leading killer of women in the U.S., even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with one dying from heart disease approximately every 80 seconds, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

“We’re now seeing cardiovascular disease affecting younger women, and women from Black and Hispanic communities are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke,” AHA President Mitch Elkind said.

Nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, according to the AHA, but it still claims the lives of one in three women.

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure all women have access to education about heart attack and stroke warning signs, as well as proper diagnoses and treatment when they present with symptoms, regardless of their age or background,” Elkind added.

There are several ways you can give on Friday:

  • The American Heart Association has apparel and other items for sale at ShopHeart.org
  • Big Lots Foundation is matching all donations on National Wear Red Day up to $333,333 at WearRedDay.org
  • At CVS Health, a donation can be made at the register until March 6 or online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed
  • Sign up to participate in Research Goes Red, a joint collaboration with the American Health Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

