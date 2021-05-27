Memorial Day weekend events planned across Southern New England

(WPRI) — After a majority of Memorial Day events and parades were canceled or modified last year due to the pandemic, it will be the first holiday after all restrictions are lifted in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Here are some events being held across Southern New England through the weekend to honor our fallen servicemembers:

FRIDAY:

8 a.m. — The Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial will open to the public at Fort Adams State Park from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

6:30 p.m. — Special ceremony for Rhode Island’s Gold Star Families to place boots of the Rhode Island Fallen.

SATURDAY:

5 p.m. — Seekonk Speedway‘s Memorial Day Thrill Show. Kids under 5 are free, kids 6-12 are $12, and adults are $25. Rain date is Sunday.

6:30 p.m. — Bristol will hold the 2021 Miss and Little Miss Fourth of July Pageant Ceremony on the Bristol Town Common. The rain date is Sunday.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

9 a.m. — Bristol is holding its annual parade from Colt State Park to Burnside Memorial Building.

9 a.m. — East Providence is holding a motorcade starting at the Looff Carousel in Riverside, followed by a walking parade at 10:30 a.m.

9 a.m. — Cumberland parade will make its first stop in front of the Town Hall by the World War II monument for a ceremony, then will proceed toward the Mt. Calvary Cemetery to conclude with the traditional memorial service.

10 a.m. — East Greenwich parade will start at the Academy Field and conclude at 11 a.m. at the World War II Memorial on the corner of Cliff Street. In the event of inclement weather, a ceremony will be held inside the Swift Community Center at 121 Peirce Street.

10 a.m. — North Kingstown holding a wreath-laying ceremony at the Civil War Memorial at the town hall located at 80 Boston Neck Road. It will feature time for prayer, a vocal and bagpipe performance, the presentation of colors, a rifle team volley, and the bugle call TAPS.

10 a.m. — Pawtucket is holding a ceremony to honor the Anniversary of Memorial Day in remembrance of all the men and women from the city who have perished while wearing the uniform of our Armed Services. It will take place at Pawtucket City Hall in the Amphitheatre.

10 a.m. — South Kingstown holding a parade through town and a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Saugatucket Park on High Street around 11 a.m.

10:30 a.m. — Woonsocket is gathering to recognize those who have sacrificed their lives for the nation at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue. The ceremony will feature brief remarks from speakers and a presentation from the Police and Fire Department Honor Guard and Boy Scout Troup #2.

12 p.m. — In Fall River, a traditional military observance will be held at Battleship Cove, honoring the fallen and Gold Star Families with the raising of the American flag from half-staff and a 21-gun salute. The ceremony is open to the public at no charge.