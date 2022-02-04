Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses continues longtime support of the Meeting Street Telethon

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with John Kelly of Meeting Street. It’s hard to believe but this is the 46th year of the annual Telethon which will air on February 5th on WPRI-12. NIROPE are longtime champions of the school and the event and John underscored their commitment and dedication to the school while reminding us that they can’t do it without the donations and support of Telethon viewers like all of you.

Please join us tomorrow night LIVE on WPRI-12 and WPRI.com from 7-10pm. For further details, head to: https://www.wpri.com/community/meeting-street/2022-meeting-street-telethon-heres-how-to-watch-and-make-a-donation/

For more info on Meeting Street visit: https://www.meetingstreet.org/

To check out the latest options and varieties at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses,, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

