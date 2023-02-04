PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon was back to its full format for the first time since 2019. The full four-hour event was held in-person and broadcast live from 7 – 11 p.m. Saturday night, and once again exceeded its fundraising goals. With confetti falling on the show’s hosts and school’s families, the final amount raised was $625,600 for the one-of-a-kind local institution.

The 47th Meeting Street Telethon raised $625,600 for the non-profit school. (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)

It was a frigid cold night, but the phone banks rang hot and nonstop at Meeting Street School in Providence. Heartwarming stories with families, students and those whose lives are positively shaped because of the school were told by Meeting Street staff, WPRI 12 hosts, and sponsors.

“We are so happy to be back together and in-person this year at Meeting Street School. There’s just no substitute for coming together and sharing stories with our community of the touching, inspirational and important place Meeting Street is. We’re proud to bring this evening back into full production for our community again this year,” said Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12, after the evening’s event came to a close.

The telethon is Meeting Street’s largest fundraiser which generates critical support for programs serving more than 7,500 children of all abilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Stories of hope and success at the school’s two locations were featured throughout tonight’s live fundraising event.

Last year’s telethon also raised more than half a million dollars through viewers’ generous donations and support.

This year’s fundraiser was once again proudly sponsored and produced by WPRI 12 and Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.

