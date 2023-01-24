Saturday, February 4, 2003

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, Fox Providence and The CW Providence are once again teaming up with Meeting Street and Cardi’s Furniture for a night of fundraising and fun.

The 47th Annual Meeting Street Telethon in on tonight, from 7–11 p.m. WPRI 12’s Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy and Tony Petrarca will be hosting the event as they have in years past.

Last year, the telethon raised over half-a-million dollars and has raised more than $1 million for the school in past years.

The event also includes an online auction.

For more than 70 years, Meeting Street has been teaching students of all ages and abilities through individualized attention from dedicated, highly trained staff. The school’s mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empowers children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

You can watch the telethon live on WPRI 12 or streaming live on WPRI.com by clicking here. You can also follow along on social media with #MeetStreetTele23.

WPRI 12, Fox Providence, and The CW Providence are proud sponsors of the Meeting Street Telethon.

