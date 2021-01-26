45th Annual Meeting Street Telethon goes virtual this Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 45th Annual Meeting Street Telethon will look a lot different this year, but that doesn’t mean it will be any less heartwarming and meaningful.

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 30, for “a mix of classic Telethon stories of inspiration, featuring our incredible students and families, ‘best-of’ flashbacks from Telethons past, and a look at Meeting Street’s professionals like you’ve never seen them before!”

The event will be hosted by 12 News’ Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy and Tony Petrarca, and will also feature some special guests!

Watch the Telethon live at 7 p.m. on WPRI 12 and streaming live right here on WPRI.com.

The Telethon is Meeting Street’s largest annual fundraiser which supports programs that serve thousands of local children of all abilities and their families. Last year, the event raised more than $1 million for the school.

Donations can also be made by texting MST21 to 44321.

WPRI 12 is a proud annual sponsor of the Meeting Street Telethon.