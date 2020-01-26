44th Annual Meeting Street Telethon met with fun and fundraising; $1,064,405 raised

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fun and fundraising was the theme again this year at the 44th Annual Meeting Street Telethon as this year’s event raised $1,064,405.

The set at the 44th Annual Meeting Street Telethon on January 25, 2020. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12)

WPRI 12, Fox Providence and The CW Providence once again teamed up with Meeting Street, Cardi’s Furniture and others for the telethon’s 44th anniversary.

The special evening of fun and fundraising culminated with a very big check presented to the school.

“The Meeting Street staff and families, the Cardis, all the sponsors, and our course our WPRI 12 team put together another amazing night. I am always touched by the stories that emerge from this evening and all the generosity,” Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence and The CW Providence said.

Families who attended the telethon could enjoy activities in the Meeting Street gym, view online auction items in person, and meet some of the Meeting Street children and their families.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers, and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators.

“I’ve been involved with Meeting Street for over 25 years. Because of the students and staff, its truly inspiring,” Mike Montecalvo said as he wrapped up the night.

Meeting Street’s mission is to, “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

