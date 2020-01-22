44th Annual Meeting Street Telethon airs Saturday on WPRI 12, WPRI.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12, Fox Providence and The CW Providence are once again teaming up with Meeting Street and Cardi’s Furniture for a night of fundraising and fun.

The 44th Annual Meeting Street Telethon will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 7–11 p.m. WPRI 12’s Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy and Tony Petrarca will be hosting the event alongside student co-hosts Hannah and Gabe from Meeting Street’s Providence campus and Elicia and Jaidan from the school’s Dartmouth campus.

You can watch the telethon live on WPRI 12 or streaming live on WPRI.com by clicking here. You can also follow along on social media with #MeetStreetTele20.

The telethon has raised more than $1 million for the school in each of the last four years. This year’s show will give viewers an inside look at what goes on at Meeting Street and showcase some of the school’s amazing students and educators.

For more than 70 years, Meeting Street has been teaching students of all ages and abilities through individualized attention from dedicated, highly trained staff. The school’s mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empowers children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

The event also includes an online auction.

WPRI 12, Fox Providence and The CW Providence are proud sponsors of the Meeting Street Telethon.