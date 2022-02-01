2022 Meeting Street Telethon: Here’s how to watch and make a donation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 46th Annual Meeting Street Telethon is this Saturday, Feb. 5.
The telethon is Meeting Street’s largest fundraiser which generates critical support for programs serving more than 7,500 children of all abilities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Stories of hope and success at the special school will be featured as part of this three-hour televised event.
Last year’s telethon raised more than half a million dollars through viewers’ generous donations and support.
SAVE THE DATE, WATCH THE FUN, SUPPORT THE SCHOOL: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 | 7-10 p.m.
This year’s fundraiser will be live on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com from 7 – 10 p.m. on Feb. 5, and is once again proudly sponsored and produced by WPRI 12 and Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.
