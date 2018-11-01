Meeting Street hosts annual Halloween parade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes filled the gym at Meeting Street Wednesday for the annual Halloween parade.

Students dressed in costume and paraded down the hallway and through classrooms as teachers, faculty and staff distributed thousands of pieces of candy.

Meeting Street President John Kelly said they began hosting the event more than 20 years ago.

“It’s creating a safe environment where every child feels welcome, feels safe and gets to have the trick-or-treat experience,” Kelly said.

Eyewitness News Anchors Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy as well as Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, attended the event in costume to help hand out candy and celebrate the holiday.

“The students love it and, I think actually the staff looks forward to it more, but it’s a great time for everybody,” Kelly said with a smile.

Eyewitness News and Fox Providence are proud supporters of Meeting Street and are sponsoring the annual Meeting Street Telethon on Jan. 27.