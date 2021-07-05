McKee walks in both Bristol, Cumberland 4th of July parades

by: WPRI.com Staff

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ While Gov. Dan McKee kept up with a longstanding gubernatorial tradition this Fourth of July, he also participated in his hometown’s Independence Day celebration.

McKee was the grand marshal of the Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade in Cumberland, where he was born and raised. The governor also served two terms as the town’s mayor prior to being elected as lieutenant governor in 2014.

After the Cumberland parade wrapped up, McKee made his way to Bristol where he walked in the 236th annual Fourth of July Parade, which is considered the cornerstone of America’s longest continuous celebration.

