Malloy Strong: Lifespan names patient support fund after veteran Providence police officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence police officer working to fight crime is going through a battle of his own.

Edmond Malloy found out he has cancer in 2014. He’s not shy about his diagnosis.

For the last four years, Lifespan has organized a Rising Above Cancer 5K and each year, Malloy’s team grew bigger and bigger.

An overwhelming amount of people continued to show up to support him.

The run benefits a patient support fund which provides financial help to people battling cancer.

“It was emotional, but that’s how we are as police officers,” Malloy said. “It’s another family.”

Lifespan says because of all the support for Malloy, donations have increased. So much so, they renamed the fund this year to the Malloy Strong Patient Support Fund.

The Rising Above Cancer 5K will be held Saturday at Warwick City Park.