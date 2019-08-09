Making Strides kicks off fundraising for annual walk

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — There are only two months to go until thousands hit the pavement in Providence to raise money for breast cancer research.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Providence held its annual kickoff event at the Warwick Country Club Thursday night.

Eyewitness News Reporter Steph Machado emceed the event.

Last year, approximately 15,000 people walked for the cause. This year’s walk will take place in downtown Providence on Oct. 20.

Anyone interested in signing up or making a donation can do so on the organization’s website.

Eyewitness News is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Walk.