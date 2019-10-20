Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a sea of pink in downtown Providence Sunday morning as thousands of people came out for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk.

No matter where they came from, each person shows up to the annual event for their own reasons.

“I’m celebrating 20 years of cancer-free this past June,” said survivor Diane Fonseca.

Nearly 15,000 people attend the walk, hosted by the American Cancer Society, to raise money and awareness for the ultimate goal, finding a cure for breast cancer.

“It’s always a lot of fun and its a great way for everyone to come together and support each other,” said Courtenay Needham, who helped organize the event.

Needham adds that the money raised goes to crucial programs for people throughout the state.

While some of the people participating in the walk were there to remember a loved one, others there are getting the chance to celebrate life.

“When I’m at the survivor’s tent, I do see more and more survivors,” Needham said.

This year’s walk raised nearly $550,000.

To learn more about how you can either help or donate to the American Cancer Society, you can click here.